Strictly's Neil Jones reveals what was said backstage before Kevin Clifton replaced him for second time Kevin Clifton stepped in for Neil Jones for the second time on Saturday night

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones was forced to miss a second week dancing in the competition on Saturday night due to his injury. And once again, his good friend and fellow professional dancer Kevin Clifton stepped in for him so that Alex Scott would still have a chance to dance in the show. And just before Kevin and Alex went out to perform the American Smooth to Ain't No Mountain High Enough, Neil gave the pro some words of advice backstage, which he filmed and posted on Instagram. Kevin asked him: "Right Neil, words of advice?" to which he replied: "Don't go wrong, and literally do everything you have been doing and you guys are going to smash it! Team Red all the way!"

Strictly star Kevin Clifton was given some last-minute advice from Neil Jones before his dance on Saturday

Neil's words had a great impact on Kevin and Alex, who impressed the judges, even notoriously hard-to-please Craig Revel Horwood. "This accidental partnership is working wonders," he told them. The pair received a total score of 31 points from the panel, and Kevin was quick to praise Alex on her dancing, as well as Neil for choreographing the routine. On Twitter, he wrote: "What a great performance from @alexcott2 last night. Very proud! Improving so much. Thank you for letting me dance with you and thank you @mr_njonesofficial for your wicked choreography and direction."

Kevin Clifton and Alex Scott danced the American Smooth on Saturday

Ahead of Saturday's dance, Neil had urged his fans not to focus on which pro was dancing with Alex, following the debate from viewers who thought that Gorka Marquez should have been given the chance to dance, since he wasn't given a partner this year. Neil wrote in a statement on Instagram: "Thank you for all your supportive messages… Sorry I can't answer you all. Please let's not focus on which pro should dance with @alexscott2 as they are all great and I don't like to hear a bad word against any of them. Let's just enjoy the show and I will get fit again so I can dance with my fantastic PARTNER."

It was revealed on Friday that Neil's injury would keep him out of the competition for another week. "Neil Jones has been advised to rest again this weekend, so will not be dancing on tomorrow’s show," a BBC statement read. "Kevin Clifton will be dancing with Alex Scott." Neil confirmed the news to Zoe Ball on spin-off show It Takes Two, and Alex revealed that she felt lucky for getting the chance to dance and learn from not one, but two pro dancers.

