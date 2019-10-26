Stacey Dooley and Neil Jones react to Alex Scott receiving HIGHEST score yet with Kevin Clifton The Strictly Come Dancing star was forced to dance with Kevin Clifton after Neil Jones injury

Stacey Dooley is one "proud" girlfriend after Kevin Clifton did an amazing job standing in for Neil Jones after he was forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing's Halloween special due to injury. Kevin only had 40 minutes to learn Alex and Neil's couples' choice dance to the Ghostbusters theme, and despite a few mistakes along the way, he helped Alex achieve her highest score to date with a whopping 34 points rewarded from the judges.

Sharing her excitement on her Instagram Stories on Saturday evening, Stacey gushed: "Yes Kev, yes! That's why he's the damn King. He had 40 minutes to learn that routine, I am so proud!" Neil was also watching from home and expressed his gratitude to Kevin while heaping praise on his partner for guiding the professional through the routine. He said: "Proud is not the word @alexscott2 just went out there under pressure and smashed that routine. @kevinclifton thank you so much for what you have done tonight it really means a lot to me."

Stacey was so 'proud' of Kevin

MORE: Strictly's Neil Jones reveals awkward backstage moment with Dianne Buswell

Stacey and Neil weren't the only ones impressed by the last minute line-up change. Viewers at home as took to social media to congratulate Alex and Kevin on their efforts. One said: "For Alex to do that with a partner she's not used to was amazing! And I know he's a professional dancer, but for Kevin to pick up the routine in barely an hour is just incredible. I know what Craig means, but really, I'm so impressed! Brava, Alex!" And another added: "I can't believe Kevin had to learn that dance in 45 minutes. Feel sorry for Neil doing all this choreography and not being able to be there! Alex and Kevin did an amazing job considering the pressure that must have been!"

Kevin and Alex impressed the judges' with their routine

MORE: Oti Mabuse goes to extreme lengths to get Kelvin Fletcher ballroom ready

Kevin was drafted in at the last minute to perform with Alex after Neil injured himself on Saturday morning. Taking to his Instagram Stories after the news broke, he said: "I'm gutted tonight I won't be able to dance because I was injured earlier today but I know @alexscott2 will smash it tonight, she's worked hard all week and she's in safe hands with @kevinclifton."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.