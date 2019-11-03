Robbie Williams' children have the most incredible toy room at their London home The Angels singer shares three children with wife Ayda Field

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have spent the last few days at their London home while they have been in the UK for work commitments, and it looks like they are having the best time! Over the weekend, Ayda shared a glimpse inside their family's home in the capital as she posted a photo of her son Charlie, five, in the playroom, which was filled with shelves of toys. On the shelves, were rows of books, as well as jigsaw puzzles and a pumpkin basket, which looked like it had been used during trick-or-treating at Halloween. The playroom was also decorated with cobwebs to add to the Halloween theme on the outside of their family home – which Robbie had helped decorate earlier in the week. The family clearly adore the spooky festival, as Ayda had even transformed their Elf on the Shelf dolls into skeletons for the occasion.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's London house has an incredible toy room

The Williams family spend their time between LA and London and are thought to be over in the UK during the half-term holidays. On Wednesday, Ayda appeared on Loose Women, where she opened up about her family life and her hopes for having another baby. While chatting about her one-year-old daughter Coco, who has just started walking, the mother-of-three was asked by the rest of the panel whether she would like to have another child. She said: "We would like to. You never know what's going to happen in the world, will it work, will it not work? But I would like to have one more." Robbie and Ayda are also parents to seven-year-old daughter Teddy, who was one of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's bridesmaids at their royal wedding in 2018.

MORE: Princess Charlotte is identical to cousin Lady Kitty Spencer in new photo

The celebrity couple are parents to Teddy, Charlie and baby daughter Coco

READ: Princess Eugenie's wedding dress designer reveals some sad news

Ayda also admitted to suffering from mum guilt while on the ITV daytime show, revealing that her children had caught the flu just before she left to go to work. She said: "It's one of those things where both the kids got a fever when I was due to come over here and I felt guilty leaving them. Teddy said to me: 'Why do you have to go?' and I said: 'But I have a job baby,' and she replied: 'But I'm so used to you being here that when you're not here I'm like a flower and half my petals are gone.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.