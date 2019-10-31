What Strictly's Kevin Clifton really said to Alex Scott after messing up their dance routine The Strictly pro stepped in for Neil Jones on Saturday

Although Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton came to Alex Scott's rescue on Saturday night, the professional was forced to apologise after he "messed up" their dance routine. The pro dancer stepped in last minute for Neil Jones, who had injured himself and was unable to dance the Halloween special. Despite securing three nines for their Ghostbusters routine, it seems Kevin and Alex suffered a few hiccups along the way. In Strictly's newly-released audio, Alex could be heard telling Kevin to "stop".

Kevin Clifton replaced Neil Jones last-minute

During their high kicks, the professional foot baller shouted: "Stop, Kev!" Once their routine came to an end, Kevin apologised as they embraced. "Well done," he said. "You were amazing. I'm so sorry." Reigning champion Kevin later took to Instagram to praise Alex, writing on Instagram: "Unbelievable performance from @alexscott2 last night. @mr_njonesofficial and myself were so proud of her."

READ: Aljaz Skorjanec reacts to Janette Manrara and Will Bayley's sudden departure

He added: "At the last minute her partner gets an injury. Has to pass the routine on to another professional in about 45mins. Then even when I made a mistake she carried on and got me through the routine. Talk about calm under pressure. Just shows how difficult it is to get to a performance on a Saturday that comes together. It also shows how far @alexscott2 has come in 6 weeks and what fantastic work @mr_njonesofficial has been doing. They both deserve so much love. Hopefully, you'll be back on your feet Neill. I want to see you 2 do that routine together in the final!"

MORE: Meghan Markle phoned MP in private to thank her for showing 'solidarity'

Alex then thanked the pro dancer for stepping in. "Thank you so much @kevinclifton for what you did yesterday… through all what was going on you still allowed me to go out there and have fun and smile the whole way through the routine," she said. It is yet to be confirmed whether Neil will be fit enough to dance with Alex this week, but it has been revealed that the pair are set to perform the American Smooth to Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's Ain't No Mountain High Enough.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.