Neil Jones casts doubt over Strictly future after he's pictured with crutches one day before live show The Strictly Come Dancing star injured his leg during Halloween Week

Neil Jones has yet to confirm whether he'll be able to dance in this week's Strictly after he dramatically pulled out of last week's Halloween special following a serious leg injury. The professional dancer was pictured holding onto crutches on Friday suggesting he has not yet fully recovered, and for the first time since the start of the series, he has not posted any footage from this week's rehearsals on his social media pages.

On Tuesday, Neil confirmed that his partner Alex Scott will be dancing an American Smooth to Ain’t No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, but ended the post with a huge question mark over whether he'll be joining her. He tweeted: "Yes I can’t wait this week myself @AlexScott will be dancing American Smooth to 'Ain’t no mountain high enough' I just need to hurry up and recover. And on Wednesday's Strictly: It Takes Two, footage was shown of him in the rehearsal studio with Alex practicing their routine on crutches.

Neil has yet to confirm he's appearance on Strictly this week

The dancer was forced to pull out of last weekend's Halloween special, leaving Kevin Clifton to jump in as a last-minute replacement and learn the routine in just 45 minutes! Kevin and Alex scored her highest mark to date, earning 34 points for her and Neil's Couple's Choice (Street/Commercial) routine to the Ghostbusters theme song. Taking to his Instagram Stories after the news broke, Neil said: "I'm gutted tonight I won't be able to dance because I was injured earlier today but I know @alexscott2 will smash it tonight, she's worked hard all week and she's in safe hands with @kevinclifton."

Kevin Clifton had 45 minutes to learn Alex and Neil's routine

On Sunday, Neil hit back at a follower who accused him of being overly dramatic by not letting the show go on with a mere "calf injury". Yet the British National Champions was quick to hit back: "I wish it was just a tight muscle and I've performed with a ripped muscle and a hernia but last night I physically couldn't even walk." Fingers crossed Neil makes a very speedy recovery!

