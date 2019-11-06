Strictly's Karen Hauer gives her fans surprising piece of advice Karen is partnered with Chris Ramsey on this year's Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing's Karen Hauer gave her fans a surprising piece of advice on Wednesday – she asked them to go to sleep! The 37-year-old dancer shared an adorable snap of her three dogs, writing beneath the picture: "Our hooman asked us to remind you guys to go have a little workout, dance a little bit, go for a walk or sleep like us! [sic]"

What's more, some of Karen's fans actually followed her advice and treated themselves to a nap. Beneath the sweet snap one wrote: "I slept!" while another added: "Thanks, will do!" We're tempted to get in on the action ourselves, nothing's quite as rejuvenating as a nice long slumber.

Karen shared the snap on Instagram

In October, Karen opened up about her relationship with ex Kevin Clifton, and even touched upon his new romance with documentary maker Stacey Dooley. Kevin and Stacey started dating in March 2018 after being paired on Strictly last year. Speaking to FUBAR Radio, Karen said of their romance: "I don’t really know anything about that. When we go in [to rehearsals] we’re literally going crazy with all the routines. But you know what he looks extremely happy, so I’m happy that he's happy."

When asked whether or not it was awkward being back in the rehearsal studio with her ex, Karen said: "Most people think that we'd be like, 'Oh I don't like it', but no. Not at all. We laugh. There is no drama. I don't like drama baby llama! I'm happy, he's happy, let's all be happy!" "We absolutely love working together," she continued. "We're dancing together. The nice thing is that we don't have partners that we are dancing with all the time, we switch partners around, so we all get a feel for everybody else."

Karen has since found love with Welsh opera singer David Webb.

