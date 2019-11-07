Death in Paradise season nine new cast revealed – and it includes a Sherlock star! We can't wait for Death in Paradise season 9!

We might still have a few months left until Death in Paradise is back on our screens in 2020, but these new cast announcements for the new show has us seriously hyped for season nine! BBC has revealed a whole host of new guests stars for the new season, and we can't wait to find out which of them will be suspects in Saint Marie. The line-up includes EastEnders stars Nina Wadia and Adrian Edmondson, who will play Anna and Charles Crabstress respectively, while Sherlock actress Louise Brealey will play a "troubled artist". The upcoming series will be full of familiar faces as it will see Ardal O'Hanlon, who plays DI Jack Mooney, leave the show and be replaced by Ralf Little as the new man in charge, Neville Parker.

Speaking about joining the show back in October, Ralf said: "It took less than 0.005 seconds to say yes to playing the new DI! How could I not? Ardal has been wonderful in the last few series and to follow in his footsteps in a place as idyllic as Guadeloupe was a great honour and a dream come true. It is a joy to play Neville and I can’t wait for viewers to see him in Paradise this series."

Ardal also opened up about his decision to leave, explaining: "I've spent the last four summers in Guadeloupe playing DI Jack Mooney (solving over 20 murder cases in my time there!) It's been a hugely rewarding and unforgettable experience, working with incredibly talented actors, directors and crew while discovering a magical part of the world. However, it's time to move on and explore other opportunities - preferably nearer the Arctic Circle. I'm confident that Death in Paradise will go from strength to strength and viewers will share my enthusiasm for Jack’s successor!"

