Helen George gives first details of Call the Midwife Christmas special Are you looking forward to the Call the Midwife Christmas special?

Helen George visited Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning on Wednesday, and opened up about what fans can expect from the Call the Midwife Christmas special. We already can't wait! Helen revealed that the show travelled to the Outer Hebrides to film, explaining: "It was beautiful because we got to film there for four weeks and it's such a stunning place. It becomes a character in itself, it's so cinematic, and it was really cold. Because the surroundings are just so beautiful that you don't want to ignore it!"

The show was set in the Outer Hebrides

Speaking about what to expect from the plot, she explained: "We go up there because there's a small community without any medical health care of advisors, nurses or doctors, and there's a community in need so we go up and help in our own way." Joking about what else will be in the show, she added: "There's some babies! I have some scenes with a cow!"

READ: What Kevin Clifton told Alex Scott when the Strictly microphones were left on

Helen opened up about filming

The actress also opened up about whether the series would be ending any time soon, and admitted there is a "ceiling point" to the show as it catches up to the present day. She joked: "There is a ceiling point to it, but you never know there might be a spin-off! I'm joking, don't quote that!" She added what she thought viewers loved about the show, explaining: "I think the writing is still really good and there's loads of subjects… I think it holds a mirror up to society. Then there's the nostalgia element. There's all these hard-hitting issues but they're wrapped up in the lovely, warm, cosy Sunday night drama that I think people quite enjoy."

READ: Fans ask for answers after Dublin Murders' surprising finale – find out why