Death in Paradise reveals first look at Ardal O'Hanlon's replacement

Death in Paradise's official Twitter account have revealed a first look at Ardal O'Hanlon's replacement as the new D.I. on the island of St. Marie, but we're still not quite sure who it is – yet! The picture is taken from behind, and shows a man wearing striped socks, jeans and a khaki jacket with a backpack while sitting on a hammock and looking out at the ocean.

Who is the new lead?

The caption read: "Greetings from the Caribbean! Here's a sneak peek of the new D.I taking over from Ardal O'Hanlon to unravel the island's murder mysteries. Who do you think will be playing him? Answers on a postcard, please! #DeathInParadise coming to @BBCOne in 2020." Fans were quick to offer suggestions on who they think the actor is, with Hugh Laurie, Mathew Horne and Chris Barrie among the most popular names.

Ardal is leaving the series

Ardal announced that he was leaving the show after series nine earlier this month in a statement which read: "I've spent the last four summers in Guadeloupe playing DI Jack Mooney (solving over 20 murder cases in my time there!) It's been a hugely rewarding and unforgettable experience, working with incredibly talented actors, directors and crew while discovering a magical part of the world. However, it's time to move on and explore other opportunities - preferably nearer the Arctic Circle. I'm confident that Death in Paradise will go from strength to strength and viewers will share my enthusiasm for Jack’s successor!"

BBC's commissioning editor, Tommy Bulfin, said: "We will be sad to say goodbye to DI Jack Mooney when the time comes, our audiences have loved the joy and humour he has brought to the Saint Marie police force over the last four series. Everyone at the BBC would like thank Ardal for his time on Death in Paradise but it’s not the end just yet; as one door closes another one opens, and we are very excited about what’s to come in the next chapter."

