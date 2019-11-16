Chris Ramsey reveals why he and wife Rosie Winter won't fall victim to the 'Strictly curse' At least the Strictly star is honest…

Strictly Come Dancing is known for many things – amazing choreography, fake tan, and sequins. But there is something else that hits the headlines each year, the so-called 'Strictly curse', which is known for splitting up couples. Some celebrities have parted ways with their other-halves and gone on to date their pro partner – Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, Rachel Riley and Pascha Kovalev and Ben Cohen and Kristina Rhianoff to name just a few. But one couple who are adamant that their relationship will survive Strictly 2019 is comedian Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie – but it's not for the reason you might expect.

The 33-year-old admitted that he has already discussed the 'curse' with Rosie, whom he married in 2014, and has decided that no pro dancer is attractive enough to entice him away from his… podcast. That's right, Chris and Rosie host a weekly podcast in which they discuss "life, relationships, arguments, annoyances, parenting, growing up and everything in between", and it's so successful, he won't let anything or anyone jeopardise it.

Chris and wife Rosie aren't worried about the so-called 'Strictly curse'

"We discussed (the curse) in the podcast," Chris told HELLO! and other reporters ahead of Strictly's launch in September. "I've been married for five years, we have a kid, but more important than that, the podcast I do with my wife is one of the top in the country, and I'm not jeopardising that for anything! It's a career highlight!" How romantic…

Following July's announcement that Chris will be taking part in the show, Rosie joked that the curse had already begun after her husband failed to call her following the big reveal on The One Show. Taking to her Instagram page, Rosie teased: "So yeah, very exciting announcement, I don't want to start rumours but he said he was going to ring after. He was on The One Show half an hour ago. It’s started already; I knew it would happen."

Rosie is very supportive of Chris' Strictly journey

But her 'panic' was short-lived as she later updated her followers to confirm that Chris did eventually call her. She said: "He rang, our marriage is safe. I'm really looking forward to having something to actually do on a Saturday night." However, Rosie confessed she was slightly "jealous" about his new role. "As always your support for stuff is incredible," she said. "Feel like it's me doing it! (Wish it was. Not bitter. Bit Bitter. It's all good)."

