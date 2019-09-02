Stacey Dooley reveals why she couldn't be in a polyamorous relationship with boyfriend Kevin Clifton The Strictly lovebirds are the reigning champions

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton may be enjoying the early stages of their romance, but that doesn't mean the documentary-maker is ready to see her boyfriend move on with another celebrity dance partner on Strictly Come Dancing. The couple, who won last year's series, embarked on a romance in March, shortly after Stacey ended her relationship with fitness trainer Sam Tucknott. During this week's Sunday Brunch, Stacey discussed her new series, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, and the practice of polyamorous relationships. When asked about her views, the investigative journalist replied: "It's not for me."

Recalling her documentary, she elaborated: "What really took me by surprise was when we were all on the sofa and the husband and wife - obviously married and they've got a little boy, and then the girlfriend comes in and out." Stacey, 32, then admitted to jealousy, saying: "I saw the husband [stroking the girlfriend's arm] really lovingly and the wife was looking on like, 'Oh I'm so made up they've got this connection', and I just find that really hard to comprehend. I think I'd be jealous."

Quizzed whether she would be happy to embark on such a relationship, Stacey remarked: "Could I? Not in a million years! I'd be terrible, I'd be sliding down the walls. No, just the one for me." The comments come after she and Kevin filmed their return to Strictly for Saturday's pre-recorded launch show, where Kevin will also find out his new celebrity partner for the 2019 series. Stacey shared a behind-the-scenes video of her entrance whilst focusing the camera on a smiling Kevin. "I'm baaaaaaack," she simply wrote alongside the footage, which played dramatic music.

Last month, Stacey opened up about their romance for the very first time, telling told The Guardian: "Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can’t really indulge that and then ask for privacy." She added: "That's why we've turned down interviews that have offered us tens of thousands of pounds." However, Stacey was full of praise when probed further about her boyfriend. "What I am happy to say is Kev's amazing, I'm happy, life happens, I've got an amazing career and I’m very lucky," she commented.

