Everything you need to know about new BBC drama The War of the Worlds The new drama starts on Sunday

There's nothing better than a brand new drama and luckily for us, there's one just around the corner. The War of the Worlds is starting this weekend and with a great plot, cast and a familiar writer behind the script, we can't wait to watch. Want to know a bit more about the show before tuning in? We've done some investigating on who's in the show, what it's about and everything else you need to know…

What's it about?

The BBC drama of War of the Worlds is a three-part series is based on the sci-fi novel of the same name written by HG Wells in the late nineteenth century. The book is known to be one of the most famous sci-fi novels and has been retold and adapted many times, including a Hollywood film starring Tom Cruise.

Eleanor Tomlinson plays Amy in the drama

The BBC drama focuses on Amy and George in early twentieth-century England. The two are outcasts to their neighbourhood and end up falling deeply in love. They visit an astronomy observatory and witness eruptions on Mars and immediately seek help. The drama then unfolds and tells the story of the two fighting to save humanity from alien invasion.

Rafe Spall plays George

Who's in the cast?

The cast of War of the Worlds includes: Eleanor Tomlinson as Amy, Rafe Spall as George, and Robert Carlyle as George's friend, Ogilvy. Eleanor is best known for her role as Demelza in Poldark alongside Aiden Turner, but the actress has also appeared in films such as Jack the Giant Slayer and Alice in Wonderland. Rafe Spall has appeared in films such as Hot Fuzz, Life of Pi and The Big Short. Robert Carlyle is best known for his role in Trainspotting, The Full Monty and James Bond's The World is not Enough. He's most recently appeared in 2019 film Yesterday.

What else do we need to know?

The drama is the first in its series and has three episodes. The show was written by Doctor Who's Peter Harness, so the plot and script is bound to be amazing. The War of the Worlds starts on Sunday on BBC One at 9pm.

