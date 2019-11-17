I'm a Celebrity has started and fans miss Holly Willoughby already The This Morning presenter filled in for Ant McPartlin last year

The latest series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! started on Sunday night. This time around, the celeb contestants joining Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in the Australian jungle include Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle, reality TV star and Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway and retired footballer Ian Wright. But one face is missing from the show this year: Holly Willoughby.

Holly filled in for Ant on the show last year

The This Morning star stepped in to host alongside Dec last year after Ant entered rehab for drug and alcohol dependency. And although it was always intended to be a temporary gig, as soon as the first episode started, fans took to Twitter to share how much they missed the presenter and former model. Their comments included: "Bring back Holly!" "I miss Holly Willoughby #ImACeleb," "The opening credits of @ITVImACeleb have just started and I miss @hollywills already," and: "Not really the same without Holly Willoughby is it?"

Not really the same without Holly Willoughby is it? #ImACeleb 😉 — Tom (@TomReek17) November 17, 2019

Fans expressed their fondness for the star on social media

Ant also had his supporters, with one writing: "Will miss @hollywills presenting with Dec but I am so happy that Ant is back doing what he loves," while another added: "No disrespect to @hollywills but welcome back Ant!!! God we’ve missed you pair." Another couple of I'm a Celeb fans jokingly pretended not to know Ant was back, writing: "Gee, @hollywills looks a bit rough this year," and "@hollywills looks terrible!"

The show is now in its 17th series, having been on air since 2002, and Ant and Dec have hosted every year apart from 2018. They shared their first joint photo from the set last weekend, a photo of the duo in the jungle, which they captioned simply: "G'day." Their Instagram followers responded with delight to this Aussie reunion, commenting: "Oh yes!! Bring on the laughs… Ant & Dec back at the helm," "Luv you guys, can't wait for the jungle xx," and "YES, YES, YES!!! Can't wait." Meanwhile, 2016 winner and Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt commented: "So excited!! Xx."

