Holly Willoughby enjoys the perfect weekend with son Chester as they relax at home

Holly Willoughby has proved she's just like everyone else as she shared gave a rare insight into her perfect Saturday night over the weekend. The This Morning presenter took to Instagram to share a photo of herself relaxing on the sofa at home with a cocktail in one hand, and her youngest son Chester, four, by her side. In the caption, the mother-of-three wrote: "Saturday looks like this." It's likely that Holly was sitting down to watch Strictly Come Dancing with her children, something she enjoys doing every Saturday. The TV star revealed on This Morning recently that they like to guess the judges' scores after watching the couples dance.

Holly Willoughby enjoyed relaxing at home with her son Chester on Saturday night

The Celebrity Juice panellist lives in London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Harry, ten, Belle, eight and Chester. The star is extremely protective of her family's privacy and never shares photos of her children's faces, although she occasionally posts candid photos of them on social media. The family recently got back from a sun-soaked holiday over the half-term holidays, and Holly posted a gorgeous picture of Harry, Belle and Chester building a sandcastle on the beach. They tend to go away every school holiday and have enjoyed trips to destinations including the Maldives and New York over the past year. Holly opened up about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!, saying: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Holly is a doting mum to three children

Speaking about balancing her work with looking after her children, she added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionate about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

The star has found the perfect work, life balance too. "I have become quite good at becoming strict with my time and in everything I do in life. I think people think that I work a lot more than I actually do, I work Monday to Thursday and I always have Fridays off," she said. "If I work in the afternoons than I make sure I'm home in time for bedtime. I have to do that, otherwise I go a bit grey inside. I love work but the most important thing is my family and making that right. If that doesn't feel right, I really put the brake on and pull back. Even friendships will sort of go down the pecking order because it's not as important as that really, if I'm honest. If they're true friends, they'll always understand that. I have a group of mums who are friends and we all are on the same page."

