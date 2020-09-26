Steph McGovern has made the surprising revelation that she is in fact related to Britain's Got Talent star Ant McPartlin! Earlier this year, the TV presenter was enjoying her maternity leave with some great telly, and previously settled in to watch Ant & Dec's DNA Journey, with some surprising revelations!

MORE: Steph McGovern receives sad news about new show

The former BBC Breakfast presenter revealed that she is in fact related to the BGT star - much to the delight of her fans! "'Ant & Dec's DNA Journey' is a cracking bit of TV," she tweeted. "Loved the humour, the emotion and then to find out I was related to Ant... well that's a helluva TV experience. I'm made up and so is me mam. #GeordieCousins @antanddec."

Steph McGovern is distantly related to Ant McPartlin (left)

The journalist, who welcomed her daughter on 4 November, shared a screenshot of Ant's DNA chart, which read, "McGovern Clan". In the documentary, the I'm A Celebrity presenter was told that the McPartlins are a group within the Irish McGovern clan dating back to the 12th century and a man called Samhradhan, Baron of Tully Hall.

‘Ant & Dec’s DNA Journey’ is a cracking bit of TV. Loved the humour, the emotion and then to find out I was related to Ant....well that’s a helluva TV experience 🤣🤣. I’m made up and so is me mam. #GeordieCousins @antanddec pic.twitter.com/YaP8reSeoZ — Steph McGovern (@stephbreakfast) November 14, 2019

Fans rushed to post lovely comments after Steph's discovery, with one writing: "I totally missed that! Wow, mind you I could be related too it seems that there were a lot of surprises! It was good telly."

Another tweeted: "I actually said that to my other half when we were watching it and saw McGovern come up lol." A third post read: "Oh Steph it's just the most charming and warm bit of telly I’ve seen in ages. Big love to you and your new baby x."

READ: Steph McGovern explains mystery behind girlfriend's identity

Steph previously announced the arrival of her first baby via her Twitter page. "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter," she wrote. "Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We're all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the Eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife ."

The little girl is the first child for Steph and her girlfriend, however they have yet to release her name or a photo. The journalist revealed her pregnancy in a light-hearted Twitter post shared back in July. "I see my news is out! Yep, I am no longer with pot belly...... I am now with child. #babyonboard," she tweeted at the time.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.