Chris Evans reveals why he's disappointed Holly Willoughby is not returning to I'm A Celebrity

Chris Evans has revealed he is "disappointed" that This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby will not be hosting the upcoming series of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. Original host Ant McPartlin will be returning to the Australian jungle alongside his sidekick Dec Donnelly when the hit ITV show returns to our television screens later this year. Speaking on his radio show on Tuesday, Chris heaped praise on Holly and her Marks and Spencer clothing range, which became an instant hit with viewers. "That's not going to happen this year because Ant's back," he said. "Unless he starts wearing some above the knee numbers…

"It's is a shame because maybe Ant should or Dec should, it’s not the same for boys, we don’t watch something and go, I must have that shirt," he added. "She must be the most influential person from a high street fashion point of view in the country." Ant, 43, took a year off from television work to focus on his recovery from alcohol addiction after he was charged with drink-driving. During his time off, he was replaced by Holly on the reality TV series.

Although the viewers loved watching Holly, the mum-of-three shut down any speculation surrounding her future on the show, and confirmed that the experience was a one-off adventure. In December, she told The Sun: "This was a one off, once in a lifetime adventure. I'll be at home with everyone else having a glass of wine watching it. That was the thing I was most jealous of. Here I am standing here while you're all drinking red wine at home in front of the fire and I'm in the rain in the jungle."

Meanwhile, Ant and Dec were recently spotted filming a new promotional trailer for the show. ITV confirmed to HELLO! that the new promo was filmed last week, and that in the video, the cheeky duo will be setting sail for Australia.

