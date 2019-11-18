She's set to take on her first Bushtucker Trial in the jungle, but according to Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper, the Good Morning Britain presenter is unlikely to enjoy it. "Kate won't like doing the trials," business psychologist Derek told HELLO! during our exclusive interview and shoot with Kate's family this week. "I think she's pretty scared of all of the things she's going to have to get face to face with, or nose to nose with."

But according to Derek, the intrepid presenter, who has joined I'm a Celebrity this year, is likely to use her curiosity as a secret weapon. "Even though it's horrible, she will still want to try it and experience it and find out what it's like," he explains. "That curiosity will drive her, I think. Also, she really rises to a challenge, so if you think it can't be done, then Kate will prove you wrong."

Derek, who used to be a Labour Party political adviser in the time of Tony Blair, also believes his wife has what it takes not only to survive but to thrive in the camp environment. "As people will discover, Kate is a very lovely person. She is kind and generous and she's also a real grafter, whether that's doing her glamorous TV and radio job or just cooking the family Sunday lunch. So, she won't be afraid to muck in and literally get her hands dirty," he says.

On Monday night, the 52-year-old mother-of-two will come face to face with a box full of six-legged critters alongside rival campmate Caitlyn Jenner. The pair will attempt to win stars for their respective camps by dropping balls into moving holes while descending in the air with a swarm of cockroaches.

Kate screams as she sees a spider in the car

And it sounds like Kate's worst nightmare. "I am terrified of all of the things in the jungle, especially heights," she told HELLO! before entering the jungle. "It is the crazy heights on thin bits suspended on bits of metal or wood. Or if you are in a little box with creepy crawlies or snakes in it!"

Speaking ahead of her jungle journey, Kate revealed: "I genuinely don't know how I will do in the trials. One year they had to drink rotten milk or something. It's all just grim but people say you're so hungry. I do like my food, so I feel like the eating trials might be the best on one level because you can just sort of hold your nose and go for it." Derek will fly to Queensland with their two children Darcey, 13, and Bill, ten, once the eliminations start. They hope to greet Kate when she leaves the camp – hopefully as Queen of the Jungle.

