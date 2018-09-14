Kate Garraway struggles to deny she's signed up to I'm a Celebrity The presenter was quizzed by her co-star Susanna Reid

Kate Garraway sent the rumour mill into overdrive this week as she failed to deny whether she has signed up to this year's series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! The TV presenter was grilled by her co-stars Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard, as well as Lorraine Kelly who was appearing via video link on her show. Lorraine revealed that one of the rumoured contestants is "very close to home".

"Very close," mused Susanna. "Are we quite hot when you say close to home?" Ben, who was sat in between Kate and Susanna, motioned to his co-presenters. "Boiling," Lorraine confirmed. "Boiling hot, roasting." Laughing Susanna turned to Kate and asked: "Do you want to confirm or deny?" Pulling a shocked expression, Kate replied: "Do you know, it really disturbs me how much my colleagues would like to see me buried with a load of cockroaches. All of you!"

Kate laughed off the rumours but couldn't deny them

Among the famous faces who are rumoured to be taking part in the reality TV show is Fleur East. The X Factor runner-up is reportedly in talks with show bosses, while Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing and Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack have also allegedly signed on the dotted line. The show will return to screens in November, with Declan Donnelly presenting alongside newcomer Holly Willoughby.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bid sad farewell at palace

Addressing the news, Holly, who is replacing Ant McPartlin this year, said: "These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit... Honestly, I'm a huge fan of I'm a Celebrity and actually feel like I've won a competition to go and hang out on my favourite show! When is it a good time to tell Dec I'm scared of everything that moves?!"

Previous I'm a Celebrity winners:

Loading the player...

MORE: Victoria Beckham manages to look glam even when passed out on a sofa

Speaking on This Morning, Holly also said: "The weird thing is, when I first found out, it's very exciting, it's kind of bittersweet obviously, and then you're working out the logistics of how you're going to go and how long for - and the kids are coming with me. I was speaking to the school and how that's all going to work, and Dan [her husband] and my mum and dad who are coming out as well, and suddenly all logistics are sorted and then I go, 'Oh, there's going to be like spiders and stuff there!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.