Kate Garraway addresses I'm a Celebrity rumours - and reveals who she'd love to see take part The Good Morning Britain presenter has been tipped to join the line-up

Kate Garraway has addressed speculation that she's set to head to the I'm a Celebrity jungle. The TV presenter, who has been tipped to join the line-up of the hit show this autumn, said "they're all rumours" and instead suggested who else she'd like to see take part - her co-host Jeremy Kyle.

The mum-of-two later admitted she believed the talk show host was responsible for starting the rumours, saying: "I don't know where this has come from apart from I actually believe it's all Jeremy."

Kate Garraway said she'd like to see Jeremy Kyle on I'm a Celebrity

The speculation was the subject of much discussion on Monday's Good Morning Britain, and a poll conducted by the show proved viewers were largely in favour of Kate entering the jungle, with some 76 per cent of viewers saying they'd like to see her on the show at the time of writing. "Yikes!" Kate wrote on Twitter in response to the poll.

MORE: I'm a Celebrity lands new host! ITV confirm Ant McPartlin will be replaced

Loading the player...

See the previous winners of I'm a Celebrity

I'm a Celebrity will return to screens this November and is set for a big change after ITV confirmed a new presenter will be replacing Ant McPartlin to host the show alongside Declan Donnelly. Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, ITV boss Kevin Lygo made the announcement: "We collectively all thought let's give [Ant] a good amount of time off because these things are a slow procedure. He's not going to go to the jungle. Dec is and we will find someone to stand next to Dec."

STORY: I'm a Celebrity faces huge fine from Australian government - find out why

Kate is rumoured to appear on the ITV show this autumn

When asked whether the team have picked the new presenter, Kevin joked: "Yes I have… it's Piers Morgan. It could be anybody. It could be Jeremy Corbyn." Over the past few months, the future of the TV double act has been the source of much speculation. In August, Ant confirmed that he won't return to television until 2019 so that he can focus on his recovery. "My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off," he said in a statement. "I'd like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the New Year."