Strictly's Michelle Visage hits back at reports she 'stormed off' after Blackpool exit

Strictly Come Dancing star Michelle Visage has responded to claims she stormed out after being voted off the show alongside Giovanni Pernice on Sunday night. Appearing on Tuesday's Lorraine, the RuPaul's Drag Race judge quipped: "Storm out of where? They said I stormed out of actual Blackpool! Did I go into the ocean? Where did I go? Did I go to Liverpool or Manchester?" She added: "I went to the [after] party until about 3.30 in the morning and I was dancing all night with Neil [Jones], Alex [Scott], Oti [Mabuse] and Kelvin [Fletcher] and Gio. We were just having a really good time."

Michelle Visage appeared on Lorraine on Tuesday

The TV star added: "The press has been at it with me. I think it's because I’m American, I have a big mouth, I am a strong woman and people try and take you down… we're in the limelight you are always at risk of that. It is what it is but none of it's true. I am a party girl and I love people. I am the one who will sign every autograph and stay until the end if I can, you know, unless my train is leaving or my bus is leaving. No way!"

Opening up about the reported feud with her dance partner, Michelle explained: "We had such an incredible relationship and this whole thing has been so much richer because of my partnership with Giovanni. I wouldn't have wanted anyone else. I wanted him, I prayed to my mother or whoever else was looking out for me and I got the partner of my dreams. And we will continue dancing." She continued: "I called him yesterday. He's busy doing the pro stuff but I said, 'any hours you have, can we go dancing?'"

Michelle and Giovanni Pernice left the show on Sunday night

Asked about not being included in this year's Strictly tour, Michelle confessed she wanted to take part. "I wasn't asked to do it," she said. "I think there was a complication at the beginning with the dates. But at the end of the day it's going to be a great tour, I am not going to be on it. I would love to. I'm gutted. But again it's the way it goes."

Both Michelle and her partner Giovanni found themselves in the bottom two after they performed a Street Commercial dance to Vogue by Madonna as a tribute to the New York drag community. Despite being voted off, the 51-year-old defended the decision to 'vogue'. She explained: "I said to the judges, Giovanni and I had proved we could do Latin and we proved we could do ballroom. So, when it's couples' choice, it's the choice of the couple! We wanted to do something that had never been done before quite like this on the Strictly dance floor and Blackpool was the perfect place to do it."

