Strictly Come Dancing star Michelle Visage has hit back at claims which suggest she is "unhappy" with her professional partner Giovanni Pernice. It was reported that things were "tense" and "strained" between the RuPaul's Drag Race judge and pro dancer, which has now been strenuously denied. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, Michelle explained: "The articles about my partner and I have been upsetting. If anyone knows us, you would know how close Giovanni and I are. Gio is my best friend in this competition, he is my rock and I trust him with everything."

She added: "We have the most fun and laughs together and to suggest otherwise is just sad. At this very moment, we are focusing on Blackpool and we are SO excited to share our magical dance with all of you." The pair are currently in rehearsals for Strictly's annual special in Blackpool, where they will perform a Street/Commercial routine to Madonna's hit song Vogue. In response to Michelle's statement, Giovanni replied: "Darling... you have been quite popular this week in the papers... they don't know what to say anymore. Just keep focusing on what we are doing! Blackpool here we come!"

During a recent chat with reporters, Michelle previously opened up about their relationship, saying: "We're both Italian. We're both intense. We're both Virgos. So there's a perfectionist level that's really ridiculous between us… he wants it quicker than I'm able to provide it. So Mondays and Tuesdays is a lot of us at each other's throats. By the end of the week, we're totally in love with each other again and it's fine." She added: "I've never walked out. We just like to fight. We like to fight it out, but it's just that’s all in love. Our relationship is very fiery. It is weird, but it's perfect."

Both Michelle and Giovanni received a huge blow over the weekend; they found themselves in the bottom two for the first time after performing the American Smooth to Etta James' I Just Want To Make Love to You. The judges then voted to save them and to send Mike Bushell and Katya Jones after their Paso Doble to Tamacun by Rodrigo y Gabriela failed to impress them.

