Call the Midwife's Helen George reveals second baby plans with Jack Ashton

Despite relishing motherhood, Call the Midwife star Helen George has revealed she is in no rush to have another baby with her partner Jack Ashton - nor walk down the aisle for the second time. The 35-year-old, who is famed for playing Trixie Franklin in the popular BBC period drama, opened up about her future in a candid interview with Event Magazine, saying: "We are happy as we are. We are both freelance actors and we have to juggle everything, so at the moment we've no plans to have another baby. Not yet anyway. And we're not married – things are good as they are."

Helen George is a doting mum to two-year-old Wren

Helen, 35, and Jack began dating in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa. Love blossomed and in September 2017, they welcomed their adorable little girl, Wren. However, prior to her relationship with Jack, the mum-of-one split from her ex-husband Oliver Boot in 2015.

Meanwhile, Helen has tried to move away from her prim image in Call the Midwife thanks to her racy new role in the play My Cousin Rachel. Although she has accepted the new challenge, the British star still can't tear herself away from the show. "I think having a child and getting that bit older does change you," she explained.

The actress has been in a relationship with Jack since 2016

"It makes you aware of what is important and what isn't." She added: "I've stayed in the show because I love it, because I believe in it, and because I love the character I play. I am very aware that there are incredibly talented actors I went to drama school with who are still struggling to get agents, let alone auditions, so I am incredibly grateful for everything CTM has done for me. I want to stay with the show for as long as it lasts."

