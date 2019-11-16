Things got emotional on Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing when Michelle Visage's daughters made a surprise appearance on the show. Although they weren't in the Strictly audience, the daughters of the RuPaul star recorded a sentimental video from their home in America, which was played on the show. Michelle danced to Madonna's Vogue, and credited her song choice to the gay community in New York that took her in when she didn't feel that she fit in anywhere else.

Michelle's daughter Lola told the camera: "Voguing is a big part of my mother's life, that's how she got involved in the drag scene. She went to clubs and that's how she got her start! Mum I'm here watching you in the United States and I'm here with dad and we're super excited to see what you're going to do this weekend. You're gonna do great, we know it!"

Michelle's daughters appeared via video link

Daughter Lillie added: "I'm incredibly lucky to have a mum like her in terms of acceptance. I've only been out for a few years so she's been doing this fight long before me and I'm glad she'll be doing it long after!"

Michelle performed magnificently

Speaking about the New York drag scene, Michelle said: "I knew for the first time that I had found my family... I wasn't alone, I wasn't questioned for who I was... I was just me and they loved me for me." The 51-year-old then emotionally addressed her daughters, saying: "To my beautiful daughter Lillie, I love you for who you are, my beautiful daughter Lola; you are incredible."

Michelle and her partner Giovanni then went on to perform a truly show-stopping number and received four eights from the judges.

