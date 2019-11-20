Why Strictly's AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker think they will leave the show next The YouTube sensation was in the dance-off on Sunday

Although they were in the bottom two last week, Strictly Come Dancing stars AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker have revealed there is another reason why their journey could come to an end this weekend. Appearing on Wednesday's It Takes Two, the pair opened up about their upcoming routine – the Samba, which they will dance to to Take Me To Rio Collective's hit song Walking On Sunshine. "It's tough. AJ's told me it's like one of the hardest dances on the show," explained Saffron.

Despite struggling to get to grips with the energetic routine, it seems AJ has left the show in previous years the same week he performed that style of dance. "Unfortunately, the past two years, I've gone out on Samba," revealed the professional dancer, to which, host Rylan Clark quipped: "Well, it's been nice knowing you." However, AJ is hoping to put this "curse" to bed this year, saying: "This is going to be the year… Samba curse, gone."

In agreement, Saffron remarked: "Every year it happens to him. We can't let it happen again." Of the routine, she added: "It is one of the hardest dances on the show technically. So much rise and fall in the back and that bounce action, it’s really hard to master."

Last week, the duo performed the Quickstep to Beverley Knight's Marvellous Party. The social media star was overcome with emotion when she learnt they reached the bottom two, which saw Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice get eliminated. "I think it wasn't so much the shock," Saffron said of her reaction. "We were both gutted. The show means so much to me. Not only was I gutted for myself, but also for AJ."

