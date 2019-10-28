The sweet detail you missed from Strictly stars Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard's performance This was such a great addition to the Strictly show

Strictly Come Dancing stars AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker wowed fans on Saturday night with their spooktacular jive to Every Little Thing She Does is Magic, but did you spot the lovely detail in their performance? The pair made sure to say 'Happy Halloween' in sign language, and Saffron checked whether anyone noticed following their dance on Twitter. She asked: "Who noticed myself & AJ said Happy Halloween in sign language?" accompanied by a monkey hiding their eyes emoji and a smiley face emoji, and fans flooded to discuss the thoughtful addition to their routine. One person wrote: "My nephew is profoundly deaf and has the cochlear implants, doing these little signs here and there is helping to promote it to people! Sign language is so so so important so thank you."

WATCH: AJ and Saffron discuss Strictly on This Morning

Another added: "I didn’t but that’s soooo cute!! Soooo proud of you two tonight, such a well deserved score. you absolutely smashed it, getting more and more incredible every week." A third person tweeted: "Yes 100% thought it was lovely to do, I’m deaf in both ears one with the use of a hearing aid and one without so it’s great to see sign being used more, thank you."

READ: Who is Strictly star Saffron Barker's family? Get all the details

The pair signed 'happy Halloween' during the show

While AJ and Saffron made it safely through another week on the show, fans were shocked to say goodbye to Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe, who found themselves in the bottom two with Mike Bushell and Katya Jones. Speaking about leaving the show, Catherine wrote: "Just the opportunity to work with amazing people and get critiqued... I never thought I’d say this, I’m going to keep it up because I fell in love with it! I’ve loved every second, this man has changed my life!" Johannes added: "The beautiful thing is that I need to thank Strictly Come Dancing for the opportunity... Most of all, I want to say thank you to this woman. She has been a light for me."

READ: Everything Strictly's AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker have said about those romance rumours