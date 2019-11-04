Saffron Barker reveals real reason she wasn't wearing a poppy on Strictly live show The YouTube star is partnered with pro dancer AJ Pritchard

Saffron Barker has explained why she wasn't wearing a poppy during her performance on Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing with partner AJ Pritchard. While other couples were clearly wearing a commemorative pin ahead of Remembrance Day on 11 November, Saffron and AJ did not – and they immediately came under fire from some disgruntled viewers. A number of people chose to tweet 19-year-old Saffron directly to ask why the pair hadn't worn the poppies – and she quickly cleared the matter up. In response to one fan, who wrote, "Someone's going to have to help me… have the BBC allowed Saffron and AJ to get away with NOT WEARING POPPIES??!! Not that I’m offended it's just very out of character for the BBC…" Saffron wrote: "We weren't allowed to when we were dancing causeve our lift :) [sic]." The fan then replied, "Ah that makes sense!! I did notice that you were wearing one tonight / in rehearsals so was doubtful it was done out of disrespect."

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard scored 27 points for their Salsa

Saffron and AJ, 24, successfully made it through to week eight of the competition, after securing 27 points for their Salsa at the weekend. It was not such good news for Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec, who sadly left the series after losing out in the dance-off to Mike Bushell and Katya Jones. After both pairs performed a second time, judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Bruno Tonioli were in agreement about the weakest performance, and Mike avoided elimination for the third time. Craig said: "Well, for me the most challenging and the better dance, I thought on this particular performance for me, I’d like to save Mike and Katya." Motsi agreed, saying: "I'm going to choose a couple which I think everything they did was much clearer to read, much easier to follow and more prepared. I’m going to go with Mike and Katya."

Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec left the competition

Speaking to Tess Daly after learning of her fate, Viscountess Emma said she had enjoyed the Strictly experience "more than anything I've done in my entire life". Turning to Aljaz, she added: "I'm going to be forever grateful to you for working so hard, you've been so patient with me and teaching me everything. Thank you, I want to be friends forever because you're just amazing. I never wanted to let you down, I'm just heartbroken." Aljaz sweetly replied: "You never ever let me down from the first day of rehearsals when I walked in. I'm the only professional to have danced with an actual Lady on Strictly Come Dancing. From day one in rehearsals, your dedication, to go from a non-performer, non-dancer, to achieve what you achieved on this show, I'm lucky it was me that taught you how to dance. Thank you so much for every single second in rehearsals. On that dance floor you surprised me positively every single week. Thank you so much."