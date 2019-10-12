Strictly: Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard supported by VERY special fan in studio audience The couple dedicated their dance to Saffron's nan, Ivy

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard are hoping to wow the Strictly judges and the studio audience when they take to the dance floor on Saturday night. And no-one will be prouder of the pair that Saffron's nan Ivy who is watching live in the studio audience! Saffron and AJ decided to dedicate their contemporary performance to Ivy, choosing to dance to her favourite song, Because You Loved Me by Celine Dion. And their main aim is to make Ivy proud.

Saffron and AJ opened up about their dance ahead of Saturday's show during an appearance on This Morning on Thursday, with 19-year-old Saffron telling hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: "It's my nan's favourite song. It means so much to her, she just loves the lyrics." The YouTube star further revealed that the track has become important to the whole family, and was played at both her mum's wedding and her grandparents' anniversary party.

"Even when you mention the song she gets emotional," 24-year-old AJ added of Ivy. "It means we really have to do it justice on the night. It really adds a story to the dance. We are both so excited to dance for her." And there was a surprise in store for the couple; a video message from Ivy herself! To Saffron and AJ's delight, she appeared on screen to watch the pair the best of luck ahead of the live show, telling them: "I'm just so excited, I could cry just thinking about it."