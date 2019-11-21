Anton du Beke revealed his sweet nickname for his Emma Barton after a clip with the Strictly Come Dancing stars' microphones left on was shared the show's official Twitter account. In the clip, Anton can giving his partner instructions during their dance, shouting: "Forward!" At the end of their performance, which earned them Anton's first ever two tens in the history of the show, he told Emma: "Beautiful. Well done kid."

The pair have made it through to next week's show

Anton was delighted when Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas awarded their dance a perfect score, and joked to Claudia: "This must be how Kevin Clifton feels!" He added: "17 series, you don't understand!" He later posted on Twitter: "Just momentous!! Two tens... in #Blackpool... and we're through to next week! All praise to my incredible partner, @EmmaBarton , and all thanks to you, my loves, for each and every vote - we're over the moon!"

WATCH: Anton and Emma discuss judges' comments

Fans were delighted, with one writing: "Aw bless. So happy for Anton, he's finally got a ten! Well done!" Another added: "Woohoo! Go on Anton! Two tens!" while a third exclaimed: "I'm crying for Anton and Emma. Beautiful dance." The Blackpool episode saw Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice leave the competition following a dance-off with Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard. Saffron and AJ are now worried that they will leave the competition as they have been given a Samba for the upcoming episode. Speaking on It Takes Two, AJ said: "Unfortunately, the past two years, I've gone out on Samba. Rylan Clark quipped: "Well, it's been nice knowing you." However, AJ is hoping to put this "curse" to bed this year, saying: "This is going to be the year… Samba curse, gone."

