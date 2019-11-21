strictly-anton

Anton du Beke reveals sweet nickname for Emma Barton after mics left on during Strictly dance

The pair were delighted with their scores

Emmy Griffiths

Anton du Beke revealed his sweet nickname for his Emma Barton after a clip with the Strictly Come Dancing stars' microphones left on was shared the show's official Twitter account. In the clip, Anton can giving his partner instructions during their dance, shouting: "Forward!" At the end of their performance, which earned them Anton's first ever two tens in the history of the show, he told Emma: "Beautiful. Well done kid."

The pair have made it through to next week's show

Anton was delighted when Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas awarded their dance a perfect score, and joked to Claudia: "This must be how Kevin Clifton feels!" He added: "17 series, you don't understand!" He later posted on Twitter: "Just momentous!! Two tens... in #Blackpool... and we're through to next week! All praise to my incredible partner, @EmmaBarton , and all thanks to you, my loves, for each and every vote - we're over the moon!"

Fans were delighted, with one writing: "Aw bless. So happy for Anton, he's finally got a ten! Well done!" Another added: "Woohoo! Go on Anton! Two tens!" while a third exclaimed: "I'm crying for Anton and Emma. Beautiful dance." The Blackpool episode saw Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice leave the competition following a dance-off with Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard. Saffron and AJ are now worried that they will leave the competition as they have been given a Samba for the upcoming episode. Speaking on It Takes Two, AJ said: "Unfortunately, the past two years, I've gone out on Samba. Rylan Clark quipped: "Well, it's been nice knowing you." However, AJ is hoping to put this "curse" to bed this year, saying: "This is going to be the year… Samba curse, gone."

