Craig Revel Horwood reveals why he hasn't apologised to Anton du Beke following teeth gate The Strictly judge spoke exclusively to HELLO! at the Pride of Britain Awards

Craig Revel Horwood is renowned for his straight-talking, no-nonsense attitude on the judging panel on Strictly Come Dancing, but was mortified during Movie Week when he mistook pro dancer Anton du Beke's teeth as being part of his Austin Powers costume. Since the incident, Craig has revealed that they haven't actually spoken - although he knows that there are no hard feelings. Talking to HELLO! on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday evening, he said of teeth gate: "That was slightly embarrassing, but I haven't spoken to Anton since! We are like two ships in the night and we haven't passed."

Craig Revel Horwood spoke about teeth gate on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards

When asked whether he had thought to send Anton a text, he replied: "We have known each other for years and he is very good at taking things on the chin – thank goodness!" The Strictly judge also had a lot to say about this year's show and who he thinks will make it to the final. "I love Michelle Visage, I think she's fantastic and I think she could easily go to the final. Kelvin Fletcher, I think could get to the final," he said. Craig also pointed out that the finalists will be down to the British public voting for their favourites, adding: "But you have to remember it's not up to the judges, it's the people at home who have got to get them there and I think everyone forgets that."

Craig mistook Anton du Beke's teeth for being fake during Movie Week

The star also touched upon the recent backlash following the departure of fan favourites Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell, and most recently, Johannes Radebe and Catherine Tyldesley. "They are very good on Twitter to slate everybody but they're not so quick to vote. So we need to encourage the UK to start voting otherwise you could end up with a really good couple going home," he said.

The Pride of Britain Awards was held at the Grosvenor Hotel in central London, where famous faces came to celebrate real-life heroes. Joining Craig on the red carpet were many of his Strictly co-stars, including new judge Motsi Mabuse. "She brings zap and zest to the panel and an energy that we haven't had," he praised.

