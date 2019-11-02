Fans react as Strictly's Anton Du Beke clashes with Shirley Ballas The couple performed a rumba

Strictly Come Dancing fans took to social media on Saturday night to debate a disagreement between Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas, following Shirley's critiques of Anton and partner Emma Barton's rumba performance. After Emma revealed she had been watching videos of Shirley dancing to get some help with her technique, Anton could be heard saying: "That's the last time we YouTube Shirley!" The head judge gave the couple a score of five for their performance, and stated she would like Emma to work more on her timing.

Anton and Shirley appeared to disagree on the show

On Twitter, some viewers spoke out in support of Anton and Emma, with one writing: "Thought they were really harsh scores for Emma and Anton. Rumba deserved at least 6 for the dance," and another adding: "Getting cheesed off with the judges towards Emma and Anton. The Rumba is one of the hardest dances, whereas others have had two or three easier dances in a row."

Others thought Anton was harsh towards Shirley, with one arguing: "Anton giving sass-back to Shirley Ballas?!?! I don't think so!"

The veteran professional quickly took to social media himself after the show, asking for support from the public following the scores. "I thought my Woman in Love @EmmaBarton gave a beautifully timed Rumba tonight - if she won your heart too, do vote... We're going to need it… Thank you, my loves! Anton," he wrote.

The pair received criticism for their rumba

Anton previously spoke to HELLO! about his hopes for Strictly success with Emma, telling us: "I hope we can go all the way. There are storylines that run through Strictly every year. I've got a partner who's different from what I'm used to. It gives me a new storyline and that's quite nice."

