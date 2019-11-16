Strictly Come Dancing's Anton du Beke was left emotional on Saturday after receiving his first ever ten scores – and it was well deserved. Judges Bruno and Shirley both awarded Anton and his partner Emma Barton tens, and when the scores were revealed Anton could be seen kissing host Claudia on the cheek in sheer happiness. Anton told Claudia that they were the first tens he had ever been awarded, and hilariously added: "This must be how Kevin Clifton feels!" Behind him, Gorka Marquez could be seen giggling away.

Needless to say, many of fan favourite Anton's fans were thrilled with his scores and took to Twitter to say so. One fan gushed: "Aw bless. So happy for Anton, he's finally got a ten! Well done!" Another added: "Woohoo! Go on Anton! Two tens!" while a third exclaimed: "I'm crying for Anton and Emma. Beautiful dance."

It was fabulous to see Anton so pleased with his results, as the dancer has clashed with judges this season over his scores Earlier in November, Emma revealed that she had been watching videos of Shirley dancing to get some help with her technique, however Shirley had only scred the pair a five on that weeks so, leading Anton to retort: "That's the last time we YouTube Shirley!" Shirley had also said that Emma needed to work more on her timing.

On Twitter, some viewers spoke out in support of Anton and Emma, with one writing: "Thought they were really harsh scores for Emma and Anton. Rumba deserved at least 6 for the dance," and another adding: "Getting cheesed off with the judges towards Emma and Anton. The Rumba is one of the hardest dances, whereas others have had two or three easier dances in a row." At least in Blackpool the pair got the scored they deserved!

