Kevin Clifton has shared a sweet post about his girlfriend Stacey Dooley's Strictly Come Dancing journey, revealing the truth about her struggles during her time on the show. Kevin admitted that Stacey struggled with rehearsals and didn't feel confident about her dancing capabilities. In the post, uploaded to Instagram on Saturday, Kevin treated fans to a video of the pair rehearsing their now infamous Paso Doble, and added the caption: "One year ago @bbcstrictly week 10. @sjdooley had been struggling all week in rehearsals. Couldn’t get through the choreography, wasn't feeling confident about the dance. We got to the TV studio to do our first camera run and it all started to click...."

WATCH: Karen and Kevin Clifton reveal they will tour together despite no longer being a couple

Fans were quick to comment on the video, and many told 37-year-old Kevin that it was their favourite Strictly dance of all time. One wrote: "This was my favourite Strictly dance," while another added: "This was one of my favourites, and the couples' choice is my fave dance ever." A third went so far as to say that they preferred the rehearsal routine to the live dance, writing: "I love this more than the live show version. You look far more focused on each other here which gives me chills."

Kevin shared the video on Instagram

On Thursday, Kevin took to Instagram to reveal some of Strictly Come Dancing's biggest secrets. Firstly, the talented dancer explained that Strictly pairs are never forced to dance to songs they don't like, saying: "Pretty much the production will come to you and say: 'We're thinking Foxtrot,' and you say: 'What shall we do for Foxtrot?' You can say no, we really want to do this instead, but that rarely happens."

He also revealed the personality traits he looks for in a partner, thoughtfully telling his fans: "I always just think as long as it's someone you're going to get on with, who's going to have a good attitude in training, that you can have a laugh with. [Someone] that is going to work hard but not take it too seriously, all that sort of stuff. That's the most important – mindset and attitude."

