Kevin Clifton and Karen Hauer were seen dancing together during the opening credits of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday and fans were thrilled to see the pair getting on and in such good spirits. One Twitter user wrote: "Kevin dancing with Karen is everything!" and another sweetly added: " Happy to see Kevin and Karen dancing together again on @bbcstrictly. Bygones are bygones."

Kevin and Karen danced up a storm

It's been 20 months since the couple shocked fans with the news that their marriage was over – despite that, the pair are hugely supportive of each other's professional and private lives. Both have since moved on romantically since their split; Kevin is dating Stacey Dooley, with whom he won the 2018 series, while Karen is happily loved up with opera singer David Webb. But there is no bad blood between the former couple.

Kevin looked dapper in white

Asked recently about Kevin's romance with Stacey, Karen graciously replied: "I don’t really know anything about that. When we go in [to rehearsals] we're literally going crazy with all the routines. But you know what he looks extremely happy, so I'm happy that he's happy."

The exes previously opened up about their current relationship exclusively to HELLO! and revealed that they are still on excellent terms. Karen said: "As performers with our fans and as a couple with our family, we have shared so much, so no matter what has happened, we can continue. Things don't have to fall apart. Throughout the years we have had a good friendship, and that is a great base."

