Kevin Clifton spilled some big Strictly Come Dancing secrets on Thursday night, when he answered questions during a live video session on Instagram. The professional dancer opened up about everything from his dream Strictly partner to his girlfriend Stacey Dooley, and the 37-year-old let some big secrets slip.

First up, Kevin addressed Stacey's whereabouts, after many fans asked where the documentarian was. The dancer kept his answer short, only revealing that she was "in America" working on a documentary. Next, he revealed that Strictly pairs are never forced to dance to songs they don't like, and added that all the dancers left in the competition will know by now what song they will be dancing to during the final.

Kevin answered fans' questions on Instagram

As he munched on a biscuit, Kevin explained: "[Song choices] come from production. From the BBC. They're usually a couple of weeks ahead. We’re in week ten now, so to be honest, the couples that are left in the competition will have an idea at this point of what dances they're going to be doing all the way up to the final. But earlier on in the season, they're normally about two weeks ahead. Pretty much the production will come to you and say: 'We're thinking Foxtrot,' and you say: 'What shall we do for Foxtrot?' You can say no, we really want to do this instead, but that rarely happens."

The Strictly star also opened up about his ideal celebrity partner, saying: "People always ask, and I never really have a specific answer, because I always just think as long as it's someone you're going to get on with, who's going to have a good attitude in training, that you can have a laugh with. [Someone] that is going to work hard but not take it too seriously, all that sort of stuff. That's the most important – mindset and attitude."

However, Kevin added that the above isn't the case for all of the Strictly professionals, saying: "I can't speak for everyone."

