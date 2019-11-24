Gorka Marquez may not have a celebrity partner on this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing, but fans were thrilled to see him reunited with popular former cast member Tameka Empsom on Saturday night! Funny girl Tameka was brought back to present the hilarious terms and conditions segment with Claudia Winkleman during the show, and won rave reviews from viewers as she danced with Gorka whilst reading the autocue. "Loved seeing @Tameka_Empson and @gorkamarquez1 together again," one wrote on Twitter, while another added: "@Tameka_Empson and @gorkamarquez1 having a little boogie is the best!"

Gorka looked to be having the best time dancing with Tameka!

Gorka and Tameka were paired together on the 2016 series of the show, though were sadly voted off in week three - but no doubt the pair have remained firm friends. We reckon Tameka will always be special to Gorka, since she was his first-ever Strictly partner after he first joined the competition as a professional.

Since Tameka's return on Saturday night, fans have been calling for her to have a go at dancing again - particularly since many were disappointed to lose her from the series so early. "Tameka Empson is just pure JOY! Bring her back PLEASE!!! #legend #strictly2019," one said, and another wrote: "I LOVE TAMEKA EMPSON! Bring her back for a #Strictly Xmas special!"

While Tameka isn't confirmed for this year's Christmas special, fans will no doubt be just as excited to see Gorka and girlfriend Gemma Atkinson dance together for the first time during 2019's festive show. They will join fellow real-life couple Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell, as well as Chizzy Akudolu and Graziano De Prima, Debbie McGee and Kevin Clifton, Mark Wright and Janette Manrara and Richard Arnold and Luba Mushtuk.

Gorka shared a sweet snap from their rehearsals on Friday, writing: "Fun day of rehearsals with Gem at the studios for the Christmas Show!! Now she's off to mummy duties with our little princess." Gemma later joked: "Sorry for going wrong on the steps 26 times!"

