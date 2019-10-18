Strictly's Gorka Marquez receives sweetest gift for baby Mia Gemma Atkinson gave birth to baby Mia in July

Strictly's Gorka Marquez has revealed that he's received a gorgeous gift for his daughter Mia, three months, and we're hoping that it comes in adult sizes! Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old dancer revealed that he'd received a candy floss pink knitted coat for little Mia that not only looks great, but is sure to come in handy as the temperature starts to drop. Sharing the snap of the coat draped over a table, Gorka added the caption: "I've got the cutest coat for Mia. Thank you so much Charlene," and tagged his partner Gemma Atkinson.

Gorka shared the news on Instagram

Ever the doting dad, on Tuesday the Strictly star shared another adorable photo of Mia and this time called her his 'princess'. Gorka uploaded a moving image to Instagram showing Mia's tiny hand resting on his own. He wrote: "I promise to hold your hand and be by your side for the rest of my life… mi princesa."

Gorka often gushes about little Mia

Earlier this month, Gorka, 29, gushed about baby Mia during an appearance on Lorraine. Gorka appeared on the ITV show with fellow Strictly pro Karen Hauer to discuss their upcoming dance show, Firedance, and of course his host couldn't help but ask about his young family.

Asked how he felt about not being assigned a celebrity partner for the 2019 series of Strictly, Gorka replied: "It's the best of both sides. I get to watch everyone and then go home to my little princess and Gemma." Speaking further about his little girl, he added, "She looks like Gemma. She's the blessing of my life."

