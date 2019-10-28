Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez WILL have a partner this year - get the details We can't wait to see Gorka and his celeb partner's routine!

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing were disappointed when they heard that Gorka Marquez wouldn't have a celebrity partner on 2019's show, but all of that is about the change! Luckily we will finally have the chance to see Gorka with a celebrity partner for the Children in Need one-off Strictly special, where the dancing professional will be paired up with Louisa Lytton. We're wishing them the best of luck!

Gorka will be dancing on the Children in Need special

Speaking about appearing in the upcoming show, Louisa said: "It feels like a lifetime ago since I did Strictly Come Dancing so I am beyond excited to put my dancing shoes back on and return to the famous floor. It’s for a fantastic cause which makes it all the more special." Some fans recently suggested that Gorka should have been given a chance to dance with Alex Scott in the Halloween Strictly special after Neil Jones was forced to pull out due to injury. While Kevin Clifton served as a replacement to perform with the footballer, some viewers thought that it should have been Gorka's chance to perform with a celeb, including our HELLO! columnists, James and Ola Jordan.

James said: "Gorka didn't get a partner this year, not through his choice, so he should be there and given his chance to dance with Alex. Kevin's had his chance. Last year he was on the show and wasn't asked back as a main pro so it would have been nicer and everyone loves Gorka. Even I'm in love with Gorka – there I've said it! I'm sure he's gutted, he would have had the opportunity to step in for someone." Ola added: A lot of people on Twitter are saying why didn't he get a chance to dance with Alex. I have got to say even though Alex got her highest score last night with Kevin, I preferred her performance with Neil last week."

The Strictly Come Dancing for Comic Relief will air on Friday 15 November on BBC One.

