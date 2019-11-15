Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez and Aljaz Skorjanec starred in a hilarious Instagram video on Friday night, in which the pair pretended they were partnered up and would be performing together on Saturday's show. Gorka, 29, shared the video with his followers, and their interaction will have certainly left Strictly fans giggling.

Sitting at the back of the ballroom, Gorka began: "It's Blackpool weekend. It's Friday rehearsals and me and my partner, we are waiting for our run." Gorka then panned the camera to Aljaz and asked him: "Hi man. Do you remember the steps?" Aljaz responded: "No actually can we go through them?" Before a comical back-and-forth ensued. Gorka quipped: "Really?" and Aljaz continued: "I asked you to go through the steps with me this morning and you didn’t want to."

Gorka shared the video on Instagram

It was then that Gorka listed their imagined routine, telling Aljaz: "OK. So remember, I lift you, drop you on seven, then you split on one. Then I lift you. I lift you forever." Finally, Aljaz sweetly added: "Forever and ever."

All of the Strictly professionals and their celebrity counterparts are currently in the famed seaside town for this weekend's glitzy episode, and Gorka and partner Gemma Atkinson even brought four-month-old Mia along for the ride. The cast seem to have fallen in love with the little girl, with everyone from Aljaz to Luba sharing sweet snaps of the tot.

Of course, dad Gorka once again proved his super dad credentials and could be seen in a video cradling his daughter at the back of the ballroom. Mia was kitted out in giant sound-cancelling headphones, and it's safe to say that she fit right in with her Strictly family.

