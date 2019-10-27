Stricly star Gorka Marquez sends message to Kevin Clifton after he stepped in to dance with Alex Scott Gorka proved there was no hard feelings after fans had questioned why he hadn't been chosen to replace Neil Jones on Saturday night

The Strictly Halloween show managed to cast a spell on not one, but two of the stars of the show as both celebrity contestant Will Bayley and pro dancer Neil Jones were unable to dance because of injuries. And while Will and his partner Janette Manrara were given a bye through to the next show, Alex Scott was still asked to perform on the show, and was instead partnered with professional dancer Kevin Clifton – who had been eliminated in week two of the competition. While many fans of the show were thrilled to see Kevin back dancing with a partner for the night, others questioned with Gorka Marquez hadn't been given the chance to dance. However, the pro showed that there were no hard feelings about the decision after writing a sweet message to Kevin on Instagram following his performance.

Strictly star Gorka Marqeuz wrote a sweet message to Kevin Clifton after he stepped in for Neil Jones

After Kevin had posted a tribute message to Alex to praise her for teaching him to dance a new routine in the space of 45 minutes, Gorka responded, writing: "Great work from you guys," and tagged Kevin, Alex and Neil, along with a clapping emoji. Gorka had previously shared a number of messages from fans who were watching the show on Twitter, which all expressed their disappointment that he wasn't dancing with Alex. Why haven't you got a partner this year? @bbstrictly come on, he's an amazing dancer!" Another fan had written: "For real @gorkamarquez1 would have been perfect to dance with Alex tonight since Neil couldn't due to injury. Safe to say Gorka deserves a lot of appreciation." Gorka also re-tweeted one that read: "@gorkamarquez1 Such a shame you couldn't help Alex tonight!"

MORE: James and Ola Jordan give their verdict on Halloween week and question why Gorka didn't get to replace Neil

Kevin and Alex Scott got their highest mark on Halloween night

READ: Anton du Beke does something he's never done on Halloween before

Although Gorka doesn't have a celebrity partner this year – something he admitted wasn't his choice – it has meant that he can spent more time with his girlfriend Gemma Atkinson and their three-month-old baby daughter Mia. The doting dad often shares sweet photos of his little girl on Instagram and adores being a dad. Earlier this month, Gorka, 29, gushed about baby Mia during an appearance on Lorraine. Gorka appeared on the ITV show with fellow Strictly pro Karen Hauer to discuss their upcoming dance show, Firedance, and of course his host couldn't help but ask about his young family. Asked how he felt about not being assigned a celebrity partner for the 2019 series of Strictly, Gorka replied: "It's the best of both sides. I get to watch everyone and then go home to my little princess and Gemma." Speaking further about his little girl, he added, "She looks like Gemma. She's the blessing of my life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.