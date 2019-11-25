Ant and Dec defend I'm a Celebrity after fans complain about impossible Bushtucker trial

Ant and Dec took to Twitter to defend a Bushtucker trial task on I'm a Celebrity after viewers claimed it was simply impossible. In the live trial, which was undertaken by Roman Kemp and James Haskell, the pair were tasked with putting their hands into boxes full of creepy crawlies to gain stars. James had to unscrew three stars, then pass them to Roman who had to screw them back in, in under 90 seconds.

Ant and Dec defended the challenge

The pair unfortunately failed to gain even one star following the task, and fans were quick to discuss the situation on Twitter, with many suggesting that the trial was impossible. One person wrote: "That final live trial segment was near impossible. Just unfair on the camp mates," while another added: "You guys that wasn't cool what you did - James basically deshelled a crab and still couldn't get the star out."

The pair responded to fans on Twitter about the trials

One of the viewers tweeted Ant and Dec, writing: "There was no way anyone on this earth could have completed James & Roman's trial in 90secs! Be fair & feed the last 3 will ya #ImACelebrity2019. Shouldn't have had less than 3 mins on that." Ant and Dec replied, writing: "The stand ins did it when we tested it," along with a shrug emoji. They then agreed that James went wrong when a fan suggested that James shouldn't have spent so much time trying to get the star from the box with the crab.

Fans have been loving the new series of I'm a Celebrity, with celebs including Caitlyn Jenner, Roman Kemp and Andrew Whyment becoming firm fan favourites. One person wrote: "Caitlyn is so underappreciated in there. One of the only ones that has not moaned once, thrown herself into everything and just been so overall nice and supportive to everyone." Another added: "I feel really sad that none of Caitlyn's children have said anything about her being on #ImACeleb publicly, they've all just kinda ignored it. She's doing really well and deserves support."

