Ant and Dec have poked fun at Piers Morgan after he angrily responded to the pair's jibes about him on I'm a Celebrity. >In the opening episode of the show, the duo joked that Kate Garraway was about to have a "huge challenge," with Ant adding: "But before she goes back to work with Piers Morgan, she’s got three weeks in the jungle!” Sharing an article which suggested that Piers was furious after the joke on their shared Twitter, Ant and Dec simply captioned the article: "Snowflake," accompanied by a laughing crying emoji.

Ant and Dec had a playful spat with Piers

Piers quickly responded on the social media site, quipping: "At least I have my own Twitter account & don't have to share one with my mate," to which the pair responded: "Oh yeah? Well our dads are bigger than your dad. Grow up you big wally!" The Good Morning Britain presenter then hit back, writing: "A) They’re not. B) I really wouldn’t play the growth card." Fans were highly amused by the television presenters' online spat, with one writing: "Who needs I’m a celeb when we’ve got Ant & Dec vs Piers," while another added: "This is the twitter war we’ve all been waiting for!!! On behalf of Britain, thank you."

READ: A look back at I'm a Celebrity star Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong's love story

Oh yeah? Well our dads are bigger than your dad. Grow up you big wally! 😂 https://t.co/5yDkMoH0V2 — antanddec (@antanddec) November 18, 2019

The cheeky presenting duo are on top form again on I'm a Celebrity after Ant took a year-long break for television in 2018, with Holly Willoughby stepping in to host the popular jungle show with Dec instead. The pair recently chatted about their least favourite celebrity on the show, with Dec admitting: "Gillian McKeith not doing trials was frustrating at the time but that was her journey on the show. At the time when you’re there and you’re trying to get her to do it and she says no, you feel sorry for all the people that have put so much effort into producing the trials and making them so spectacular."

READ: I'm a Celebrity's Declan Donnelly reveals his daughter Isla is behind his arm injury