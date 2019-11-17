It's that time of year again – no, not Christmas, I'm a Celebrity!. TV's favourite double act Ant and Dec are back to front the ITV reality show with a whole host of brand new celebrities heading into the Australian jungle. Want to watch the show but not sure where? Here's all you need to know…

What time is it on?

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here! starts on ITV on Sunday 17 November at 9pm. Sunday's first episode will run for one hour and 45 minutes as the brand new celebs land in the jungle. And luckily for fans, the reality show is on every week night and weekend night starting from Sunday. The debut show will run for one hour 45 minutes, to introduce the stars, with Monday's show running for one hour 30 minutes. From Tuesday 19 November, the show will run for one hour, 9pm until 10pm.

Who's on the show?

The first episode will welcome a batch of fresh celebrities, from soap stars to radio DJs, all ready (we hope) to tackle bush-tucker trials and more. The line-up includes reality star and former Olympic champion Caitlyn Jenner, Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway and ex-Arsenal footballer Ian Wright. Check out the full line up here.

This series also sees the return of Ant McPartlin after he took a year's break from his television work in order to undergo treatment for alcohol and painkiller addiction. Good to have you back, Ant!

What about Extra Camp?

And of course if the main show isn't enough to satisfy your jungle fix, switch over to ITV2 straight after for I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp. The companion show starts on Sunday 17 also, at 10.45pm. Extra Camp sees comedian Joel Dommett, and actors Emily Atack and Adam Thomas take on the role of hosts, replacing Joe Swash and Scarlett Moffatt. We can't wait!

