I'm A Celeb's Andrew Maxwell faces terrifying crocodiles in upcoming trial: watch

I'm A Celebrity fans will see Andrew Maxwell face his fears in the 'Ark of Agony' Bushtucker Trial on Tuesday night. Ahead of its screening, a sneak peek has been released on the show's Instagram page, showing the comedian face two terrifying crocodiles – one of which takes a dislike to the star when he attempts to move them out of the way. The trial takes place in a dingy shack where Andrew is seen locating a key from a box of yabbies, before heading to a cage containing the crocs to collect the star. And to calm his nerves, the 44-year-old decides to adopt an Australian accent – much to the amusement of the show's hosts Ant and Dec.

Irish star Andrew will be hoping to win all 12 stars for camp after he missed out on a roast dinner on Monday night's show. James Haskell and Roman Kemp failed to win the final three stars in the Love Island inspired live trial which meant Andrew, Ian Wright and Cliff Parisi went without a luxury dinner.

Speaking ahead of his stint on the show, the dad-of-three admitted he felt well prepared for certain aspects of jungle life – namely cleaning out the dunny. "My littlest is two and so I am still in the world of wiping away poo anyway," Andrew said. "I have a long-standing reputation as someone who is willing to clean out the toilet in my mate's caravan after a three day music festival too!" He then noted: "We were clearing out our basement at home and there was a spider. I picked it up and put it on my face for a bit of practice!"