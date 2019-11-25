Kate Garraway's sweetest moments with her husband Derek Draper The pair have been married since 2005

She's currently down under taking part in this year's series of I'm a Celebrity, and despite the great company and Bushtucker trials to focus on, Kate Garraway is sure to be missing her husband and two children. The Good Morning Britain presenter and her political advisor husband, Derek Draper, have been married since 2005 and share two children together, a daughter, Darcey, aged 13, and son William, aged ten.

Although Kate doesn't often post pictures of her and husband together, we've done some investigating and rounded up their cutest couple moments…

WATCH: Kate Garraway exclusive interview with HELLO! on joining I'm a Celebrity

HELLO! exclusive

Kate announced she was heading into the I'm a Celebrity jungle in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine. And it wasn't just her on the shoot, her husband and children joined her for the chat, in which she announced that it was actually her family's decision that she enter the jungle. "It's all their fault," Kate laughed.

MORE: Kate Garraway's husband is struggling in the kitchen without her - see his hilarious post

"Darcey really got into the last couple of series and kept saying: 'You should so do this Mum,' and things like: 'You should eat that slug from the garden, or jump off of that wall, to practise.’ It’s been a war of attrition." And so far, she's smashing it!

Baby's day out

The couple may not often be pictured together, but it's clear they have always enjoyed the occasional night out. This picture of Kate and Derek is from their outing to the Princess and the Frog premiere in 2010 with their son William, who was less than a year old at the time. Cute!

Date night

The couple are pictured here in an adorable PDA moment at the National Television Awards in 2007. Kate looks fabulous in a long red dress, and the couple look positively loved-up.

MORE: Jacqueline Jossa's husband Dan Osborne hits out at James Jordan over I'm A Celeb claims

Spot of tennis

From her Instagram, it's clear that Kate is a big fan of sport as the TV presenter often posts pictures of her trips to watch the football, rugby and tennis. And husband Derek is evidently just as enthusiastic. This summer, the duo were pictured at Wimbledon looking immersed and gripped on the game.

A family affair

Kate and Derek clearly love spending time together with extended family, too. In Easter 2018, Kate posted this picture of her husband and their children, along with other various members of their family enjoying an Easter lunch.

Wedding throwback

Kate posted this adorable throwback in January 2018 of their 2005 wedding.

The picture shows the newlyweds looking lovingly at each other, showing off the top of Kate's gorgeous Caroline Castigliano dress. Adorable!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.