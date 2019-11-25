BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts is far away from home comforts as she takes part in the year's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here! and also apart from her long-term girlfriend Kate Holderness. The former Big Brother contestant has been in a relationship with actress Kate for many years now and the couple even run their own YouTube channel together, Friday Night Fakeaway. The series sees them make restaurant-style creations with unusually healthy ingredients.

The couple often post cute photos on social media, showing days out, nights in and even workout sessions together. Kate, who has appeared in Coronation Street and BBC period dramas, is also running Adele's social media channels while she is in the jungle. The pair make a pretty good looking couple, and we've done a round up of their sweetest moments…

Adele and Kate have been together for many years

Trip to the theatre

What better way to spend date night than with a trip to the theatre? Adele and Kate went and saw the critically-acclaimed musical Hamilton in September 2019, but not without some gentle banter from Adele. The DJ wrote: "Nice of Kate to match the drapes."

Take me out to the ball game

That same month, the couple also went along to watch Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge, taking this cute selfie along the way. Adele captioned the post: "Football, pies and pints," what could be better?

Yorkshire break

The couple clearly love a weekend away exploring. In August of this year, the two went up north to Yorkshire to visit Shibden Hall, however, the two had to make do with the views as the hall was closed!

Meals out

Seeing as they run a foodie YouTube channel, it comes as no surprise that Kate and Adele love a meal out. The two apparently have different tastes however, with Kate's happy place being an afternoon tea, while Adele prefers a carvery. Who says you can't have both?

A walk in the park

The cute selfie was taken after a romantic stroll in the park and Adele took the opportunity to praise her partner. She captioned the picture: "My Anchor… Always keeping me grounded and making sure I don't get carried away. Love you @kateholderness. You're my angel on earth." We're not crying, you are…

Couples that gym together…

Stay together, right? According to Instagram, Adele is a big fitness fan, and Kate joins along the way. But not without a cheeky mirror selfie!

(Another) walk in the park

Getting out and about in the great outdoors is clearly something the couple love to do. This time, Adele and Kate took the Richmond Park for a spot of deer spotting.

Sports Personality of the Year

As well as having their low-key dates, the couple also get the chance to get glammed up and head out for a night on the town. In December 2018, the couple looked great in the selfie taken at the Sports Personality of the Year Awards.

Stonewall Awards

It's unknown how long the couple have been together, but it's thought that they have been together since the mid-2000s. As well as this, their Instagram pictures together go back early as 2013, including this picture of the two at the Stonewall Awards. Cheers!

Festival vibes

Who doesn't love a festival? Kate and Adele do! The couple looked super cool as they attended LoveBox in 2015.

Royal Ascot

The couple enjoyed a day at the races in 2017, with Adele posting this picture of girlfriend Kate looking fabulous in a turquoise jumpsuit at Royal Ascot. Adele captioned the picture: "My Love" aww!

A holly jolly Christmas

The couple sported matching Santa hats in 2017 for their YouTube Channel's Christmas party. Adele and Kate enjoyed a rather unconventional Christmas meal at KFC. Despite enjoying a bargain bucket over Brussel sprouts, the couple look happy as ever!

