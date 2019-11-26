Caitlyn Jenner delighted fans after she broke the I'm a Celebrity camp rules - by smuggling Ian Wright some dinner. Most of the campmates had been treated to a roast dinner after scoring nine out of 12 stars during a live Bushtucker trial, meaning that sadly Ian Wright, Cliff Parisi and Andy Whyment all missed out of a delicious banquet. However, Caitlyn made sure that Ian at least had a treat of their dinner by sneakily placing a corn on the cob on his bed.

Caitlyn gave Ian some dinner

Hiding her true intentions, she went over to Ian and said: "Good to see you! Putting that right there. Be quiet, have fun!" Ian ate up the corn on the cob, then told the Bush Telegraph that they had no photographic evidence that he and Caitlyn had broken the rules. I'm a Celebrity's official Twitter account shared a video of Ian eating the snack, writing: "Yeah you're right actually, @IanWright0... we can't find any evidence at all."

Fans loved Caitlyn's gesture

Caitlyn earned herself plenty of new fans following the good deed, with one writing: "@Caitlyn_Jenner bringing back some food for @IanWright0 from the roast is the cutest, most caring thing." Another added: "Ok @Caitlyn_Jenner is a legend, pass it on." Ant and Dec revealed that the pair might well get into trouble for breaking the camp rules, with Ant saying: "Contraband in camp...noted." Uh oh! Fans weren't best pleased when the campmates didn't win all 12 stars during the live trial on Sunday, with many suggesting that the final task was "impossible". Undertaken by Roman and James, the pair had to unscrew three stars from boxes full of creepy crawlies, then screw them back in, in just 90 seconds. Ant and Dec defended the task on Twitter, confirming that the stand-ins managed to complete the task in time.

