Find out everything you need to know about I'm a Celebrity star Andy Whyment's family The Coronation Street star is a proud dad of two

Andy Whyment has already made his mark in the I'm a Celebrity jungle thanks to his hilarious first ever Bushtucker trial, where the latecomer had Ant and Dec (and the viewers at home) in stitches as he laughed uncontrollably while trying to help his fellow campmate, Cliff Parisi, in the challenge. But how much do you know about the reality show contestant and his home life? Find out everything you need to know here…

Andy shares two children with his wife

Andy, 38, might be best known for his role of Kirk Sutherland on Coronation Street, but in reality he is married to Nichola Whyment. The couple tied the knot back in 2007, and have been together for 14 years in total, sweet! The actor proposed to Nichola during a walk on the beach following a romantic dinner during a holiday in Monte Carlo. The pair also share two children, Thomas, 11, and Hollie, nine, and Nichola recently posted an album of snaps of their daughter after she turned nine back in October. She wrote: "Our little Hollie Pops is 9 today. She's my little bestie who has my back when @andywhy36 tries to wind me up." She shared a snap of her son to celebrate his birthday just a few days later, writing: "Our first born is 11 today!!!! Happy Birthday son @tomwhyment love you."

Nichola has been running his Instagram and Twitter accounts

Andy regularly shares snaps of his family on Instagram, and recently tried to convince fans that he wasn't really entering the I'm a Celebrity jungle after sharing a photo of himself Christmas shopping in mid-November. He wrote: "Being dragged around @bentsgardenhome looking at the Christmas decorations @nicski31." Nichola also distracted his fans after posting a snap of herself watching I'm a Celebrity when it started, while making no mention to that her husband was taking part! She wrote: "It’s official the Christmas countdown is on @imacelebrity wahooo."

Nichola is currently running Andy's Instagram account while he spends time in the jungle, and has already shared several photos of him on his jungle adventure. In one post, she wrote: "Savage!! No roast dinner for Andy tomorrow... let’s hope the team smashes their trial and win the care packages #TeamAndy #imaceleb #fingerscrossed." Sharing a photo of him laughing during the cowboy-themed Bushtucker trial, she added: "Is he supposed to be having this much fun? #LivingHisBestLife #imaceleb #TeamAndy."

