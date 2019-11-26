After impressing the judges with their couple's choice, Strictly Come Dancing contestant Kelvin Fletcher has revealed his dance partner Oti Mabuse was forced to make some changes to their routine. Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday to show a video of what his commercial routine should have looked like, the 35-year-old explained: "When they showed me their dance I told them it looked exactly how that song makes me feel. Then I thought, 'will I be able to do this?!'

"It's always daunting at the start of a training week and although you're still on a high from the previous weekend you have to start all over again with a new dance, new style and new technique so you quickly feel like a beginner again," he added. "You'll see there's a few moves that had to be taken out because that's simply where my talent ran out but the guys were so patient with me and we all worked hour after hour and I can honestly say it was an absolute joy to dance."

Kelvin and his dance partner Oti, who scored 38 points, danced to Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) by Frank Wilson – a song close to the actor's heart! The hit tune was his father's favourite, and was one of the songs which played at his own wedding. "I still can't believe I got to dance to my favourite ever song on the famous #strictly dance floor at the weekend," Kelvin said. "The setting, the costumes and of course, as ALWAYS the band were FANTASTIC. Here is our dance alongside the original choreography from the amazing @tommythefranzen @jesskhanlee @lizziegoughofficial."

Turning his attention towards his fans and Oti, he concluded: "Thank you and thank you most of all to every single person that voted. Without you I wouldn’t have this chance @otimabuse." To which, Strictly choreographer Tommy Franzen replied: "You are a superstar! From being a complete beginner of this style on the Monday you absolutely conquered it on Saturday! We couldn’t be more proud and happy for you."

