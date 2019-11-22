Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher reveals extent of horrific bruises during rehearsals

Training is certainly well underway for Kelvin Fletcher as he goes after the Strictly Come Dancing glitterball trophy, however his poor legs are certainly feeling it! The 35-year-old took to his social media to share a series of videos to reveal the extent of his horrific bruises. Blaming his dance partner Oti Mabuse, he wrote: "Cruisin' for a bruisin'. Proof! Dancing with @OtiMabuse can be a bruising affair! Team #Floti, giving it our all for #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly2019." He later shared a post showing the star put his feet in ice, in order to help aide the injury.

This week both Kelvin and Oti will be hoping to top the leaderboard with their couples' choice (Street/Commercial), which will see them dance to Frank Wilson's Do I Love You (Indeed I Do). Last weekend, they came very close to gaining a perfect score following their performance in Blackpool, as they scored 39 points out of 40 for their jive to the Elvis Presley hit Jailhouse Rock.

During Thursday's It Takes Two, host Zoe Ball asked: "Oti, why is Craig [Revel Horwood] being so tight with his ten paddle this year?" To, which the pro dancer replied: "I don't know. I think what he really wants is the perfect dance and to him that wasn't and that's okay." She added: "Because for us it doesn't matter. I think from the beginning of the week I said to him all I want is for you to have fun, and that for me is the most important thing."

Meanwhile, judge Craig recently revealed Kelvin has a huge chance of winning this year's series, telling Radio Times: "If he reaches the final and dances the salsa, then I can definitely see him lifting the Glitterball trophy. Plus he's loved by the nation." He added: "He struggles with ballroom. And because he came in super-strong from the start, it's difficult to show the viewers a journey."

