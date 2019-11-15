Strictly's Oti Mabuse 'feared for her life' after lift with Kelvin Fletcher went wrong

Despite being one of the favourites to win this year's Strictly Come Dancing, things almost went completely wrong this week for Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher. During an appearance on It Takes Two, the professional dancer revealed recently she "feared for her life" after a lift with Kelvin almost went completely wrong during the rehearsals for their Salsa last week. "Were you in fear of your life," questioned host Zoe Ball, to which Oti replied: "I was… Every week Kelvin starts slow, but then he progresses incredibly."

"So when we were doing it, we thought 'let's both have our hands up," she added. "On Wednesday, he gets faster and I almost fly across the room… I was like, 'Oh my god, don't let me go!'" The comments come shortly after Oti was forced to hit back at claims which suggested Strictly judge Shirley Ballas made her cry after she said there was "a little bit too much rise and fall" in their performance.

Shirley, 59, told the pair: "There's very minimal rise and fall in the Viennese Waltz, and there's just a little bit too much rise and fall for me. Also the fleckerl that you chose to dance, and if you choose to dance it, it's a rotary figure that should actually have more power, and it looked a little bit stuck, for me. Although I totally enjoyed the emotive part and I give you 100 per cent for that, also I want to take into account the other one minute and 25 seconds that you're dancing. But otherwise, I thought you did a grand job."

In response, Oti tweeted: "Just to be clear. Nothing @ShirleyBallas said to us was wrong nor did it make me tear, she was being honest and her critique is valuable to our journey, I'd like us to improve and as I stated before I was emotional about THE DANCE and how happy dancing made me feel (HAPPY TEARS)." Meanwhile, the couple are gearing up for Blackpool on Saturday and will be performing a Jive to Jailhouse Rock from Smokey Joe's Café.

